Valeant wants Perrigo's Papa as its new CEO - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
April 22, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

Valeant wants Perrigo's Papa as its new CEO - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seeking to name Perrigo Co Plc’s Joseph Papa as its new chief executive, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.

Valeant is finalizing a contract with the Perrigo CEO and an announcement of his appointment could come as soon as next week, a CNBC tweet said. (bit.ly/1Sf4Jdl)

Valeant and Perrigo could not be reached immediately for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

