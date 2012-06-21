FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Valeant sees FY12 results at top end of forecast
June 21, 2012

UPDATE 1-Valeant sees FY12 results at top end of forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it expects 2012 results to be at the top end of its previous forecast range.

The company on May 3 raised its 2012 cash earnings forecast by 50 cents per share to a range of $4.45 to $4.70. It expects revenue of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion in the year.

The company, which has made a string of acquisitions this year, said the forecast does not include recently announced deals such as Natur Produkt International JSC, Acne Free, Swiss Herbal Life Ltd and OraPharma.

Shares of the company closed at C$49.12 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

