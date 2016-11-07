Valeant agrees to sell Paragon to settle U.S. antitrust charges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which owns Bausch & Lomb, has agreed to sell Paragon Holdings to settle allegations that its acquisition of the smaller company was illegal under antitrust law, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC said that Bausch & Lomb and Paragon together made more than 70 percent of three kinds of polymer discs used to make gas-permeable contact lenses. The sale will undo Valeant's May 2015 purchase of Paragon.

Valeant entered the contact lens business in 2013 by buying Bausch and Lomb for $8.7 billion. Among its businesses, Bausch and Lomb was a major manufacturer of basic components, or "buttons", used to make a type of rigid gas permeable lense known as Ortho-K.

It then bought the much smaller Paragon, which also made the components, for an undisclosed sum, without reporting it to securities regulators or antitrust authorities.

Valeant informed laboratories which bought the buttons of two price increases late last year, according to several laboratories interviewed by Reuters at that time. Antitrust regulators often see big price rises as a signal of anti-competitive practices.

The business will be sold to a new company, Paragon Companies LLC, headed by Paragon's former president. Paragon will also own Pelican Products LLC, a contact lens packaging company that Valeant also purchased.