Valeant to move headquarters to Quebec

April 3 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it will move its headquarters to Montreal, Quebec, with support from the provincial government.

“The province of Quebec presents a highly attractive partnership opportunity for Valeant and our newly acquired operations in Laval,” Chief Executive Michael Pearson said.

The company had acquired Laboratoire Dr. Renaud, a cosmeceutical company based in Laval, Quebec, for about C$23 million in 2009.

The company is currently based in Mississauga, Ontario.