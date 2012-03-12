FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeant Pharma buys minority stake in Brazilian co
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

Valeant Pharma buys minority stake in Brazilian co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said it acquired a 19.9 percent stake in a Brazilian research company which is focused on tissue regeneration, for less than $10 million.

The Canadian drug maker has been increasing revenue, mostly through acquisitions, since Biovail Corp, Canada’s largest publicly owned pharmaceutical company, took over U.S.-based Valeant and assumed the Valeant name in September 2010.

Valeant said it will have representation on Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Pele Nova Biotecnologia S.A.’s board.

Pele Nova produces active ingredients and skin products.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.