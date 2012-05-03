FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant posts quarterly loss on higher costs
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

Valeant posts quarterly loss on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a quarterly loss hurt in part by higher costs.

The company also said it would buy a few assets of University Medical Pharmaceuticals Corp, which is focused on skincare products, for about $64 million plus potential milestones.

The transaction is expected to close by the middle of the year.

First-quarter net loss was $12.9 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a net income of $6.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 52 percent to $856 million.

