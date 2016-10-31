FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Valeant ex-CEO, ex-CFO focus of U.S. criminal probe - Bloomberg
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 31, 2016 / 7:45 PM / 10 months ago

Valeant ex-CEO, ex-CFO focus of U.S. criminal probe - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are focusing on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's former chief executive and chief financial officer as they build a fraud case against the drugmaker, Bloomberg reported.

The case against Valeant could yield charges within weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2fnXLYp)

Valeant's U.S.-listed shares tumbled 5.5 percent to $19.23. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Earlier this year Laval, Quebec-based Valeant replaced its long-time CEO Michael Pearson with Perrigo Co Plc's CEO, Joseph Papa. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.