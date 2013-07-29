FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Valeant Pharma to save more from Bausch & Lomb deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Valeant Pharma to save more from Bausch & Lomb deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To save more than $800 million

* To cut 10-15 pct of combined company’s workforce

* Medicis operation to be relocated to New Jersey

July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it would cut 10 to 15 percent jobs after buying contact lens maker Bausch & Lomb and added that cost savings may rise from initial estimates at the time of the deal.

Valeant, which offered to buy Bausch & Lomb Holdings for $8.7 billion in May, had said it would save at least $800 million by 2014. The company said on Monday it expected savings of over $800 million from the deal.

The company expects to save more than $500 million this year. The combined company would have less than 100 corporate staff, it said.

Valeant had over 7,000 employees as of Dec. 31, a regulatory filing showed. Rochester, New York-based Bausch and Lomb employs about 11,000 people worldwide, according to its website.

Valeant said its Medicis operations will be relocated to New Jersey from Scottsdale, Arizona and Obagi operations will be combined with a Bausch & Lomb location in California. Valeant will continue to be headquartered at Laval, Quebec.

Valeant, which expects to get regulatory nod by early August, said severance plans for the United States and Canada have been finalized.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.