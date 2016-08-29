FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Valeant is sued over Philidor ties, alleged racketeering
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 29, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Valeant is sued over Philidor ties, alleged racketeering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was sued on Monday by buyers of its drugs, who claimed they were forced to pay exorbitant prices stemming from the Canadian company's ties to a specialty pharmacy that helped boost sales.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the plaintiffs accused Valeant of violating the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and sought compensatory and triple damages.

The defendants include Andrew Davenport, who had been chief executive of the specialty pharmacy, Philidor RX Services LLC, according to the complaint. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.