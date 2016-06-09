FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. joins whistleblower lawsuit against Valeant's Salix unit
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. joins whistleblower lawsuit against Valeant's Salix unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has joined a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the Salix unit of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc of paying illegal kickbacks to doctors to induce them to prescribe its products, and submitting false claims for the products to Medicaid and Medicare.

According to a filing made public on Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the alleged improper conduct occurred from January 2009 to December 2013, predating Valeant’s purchase of Salix last year.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

