Valeant gets notice of default from bondholders

May 19 (Reuters) - Beleagured Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it received a notice of default from bondholders for the delay in filing its quarterly report.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it can avert default by filing the report by July 18.

Last week, the company said it expected to file its first-quarter report with U.S. and Canadian regulators on or before June 10, ahead of a July 31 deadline, and reiterated its first-quarter forecasts. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)