Valeant gets notice of default from bondholders
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 19, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Valeant gets notice of default from bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Beleagured Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it received a notice of default from bondholders for the delay in filing its quarterly report.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it can avert default by filing the report by July 18.

Last week, the company said it expected to file its first-quarter report with U.S. and Canadian regulators on or before June 10, ahead of a July 31 deadline, and reiterated its first-quarter forecasts. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

