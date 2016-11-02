Takeda says eyeing growth options, but nothing to disclose on reported Salix deal talks

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd said on Wednesday it is considering options to boost growth but had nothing to disclose currently after reports the Japanese company was interested in buying Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Salix stomach-drug business.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier suspended trading in Takeda shares after Reuters and other media said it was one of the parties involved in talks with the Canadian company.

Takeda's shares began trading after the statement, falling by as much as 4 percent, compared with a 1.8 percent dip in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)