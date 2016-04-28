FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant to name four new directors as soon as Friday -WSJ
April 28, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

Valeant to name four new directors as soon as Friday -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is expected to name four new directors as soon as Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Five of its long-standing directors have agreed to step down to make room for the new nominees, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1rjdY27)

Valeant chairman Robert Ingram is also considering leaving, the report said, citing a source.

New Chief Executive Joseph Papa, former Perrigo Co Plc head, will also join the board and take on the role of chairman, the report said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
