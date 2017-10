May 28 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc continues to have discussions about a potential “merger of equals,” but cannot predict the timing, Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Tuesday.

Valeant, which has agreed to buy Bausch & Lomb for $8.7 billion, is not likely to make another major transaction in the near term, but is looking for smaller acquisitions, Pearson said on a conference call with analysts.