Valeant says revenue, adjusted earnings to jump in 2013
January 4, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

Valeant says revenue, adjusted earnings to jump in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada’s biggest public drugmaker, said on Friday it expects both revenue and adjusted earnings to grow more than a third in 2013.

On a guidance call with analysts and investors, the firm said it expects revenue from $4.4 to $4.8 billion, about 35 percent higher than in 2012. Analysts, on average, were expecting 2013 revenue of $4.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Valeant said it sees adjusted profit, which it calls cash earnings per share, between $5.45 and $5.75 per share. Analysts had been expecting earnings of $5.66 a share.

