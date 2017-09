Jan 7 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada’s largest listed drugmaker, on Tuesday forecast 2014 adjusted earnings of $8.25 to $8.75 per share and revenue of $8.2 billion to $8.6 billion, both up about 40 percent from the previous year.

Analysts on average were expecting 2014 adjusted earnings per share of $8.71 and revenue of $8.279 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.