Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
reported a 12.9 percent fall in quarterly
revenue on Tuesday, its third straight quarter of a double-digit
percentage decrease, as sales declined across its businesses and
realized prices fell.
Net loss attributable to Valeant widened to $515 million, or
$1.47 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $385
million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue slipped to $2.40 billion from $2.76 billion.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant has been trying to rebuild its
business and regain investor confidence after it came under
investigations over its accounting and pricing practices.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)