Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a 12.9 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, its third straight quarter of a double-digit percentage decrease, as sales declined across its businesses and realized prices fell.

Net loss attributable to Valeant widened to $515 million, or $1.47 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $385 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to $2.40 billion from $2.76 billion.

Laval, Quebec-based Valeant has been trying to rebuild its business and regain investor confidence after it came under investigations over its accounting and pricing practices.

