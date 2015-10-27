FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ackman to hold call to discuss investment in Valeant
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Ackman to hold call to discuss investment in Valeant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings said it would hold a call later this week where its CEO Bill Ackman and other executives would address questions related to the hedge fund’s investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International .

Valeant shares have lost a quarter of their value since last Wednesday, following a report from influential short-seller Citron Research that suggested the Canadian drugmaker may have fraudulently inflated revenues by using its ties with a specialty pharmacy.

On Monday, the Valeant laid out a detailed defense of its relationship with the little-known specialty pharmacy Philidor Rx Services, but its arguments failed to calm all investor concerns.

Ackman, known for his brash bets, swept up 2.1 million additional shares last week even as Valeant shares plunged.

Pershing Square is set to hold the investor call on Oct. 30 at 9 am ET.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.