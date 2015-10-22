Quebec regulator says claims against Valeant worrying; shares extend fall

TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian securities regulator said on Thursday that recent allegations against Valeant Pharmaceuticals International’s use of specialty pharmacies to inflate revenue are “worrying,” adding to growing investor concerns over the company’s prospects.

Valeant’s share price slid 17 percent, adding to a 19 percent drop on Wednesday when influential short-selling firm Citron Research accused the company of using a network of pharmacies to create phantom sales of its products.

The declines have chopped $16 billion from the company’s market capitalization in the past two days, hurting major shareholders including billionaire William Ackman whose Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund lost about $500 million alone in Wednesday’s rout.

Valeant has categorically denied the allegations made in the Citron report, saying it only books revenue once its drugs reach patients. But Chief Executive Michael Pearson surprised investors earlier in the week by disclosing the company had an option to acquire specialty pharmacy Philidor, which features prominently in the Citron allegations as the center of a network of pharmacies used to artificially boost sales.

Questions over Valeant’s ties to Philidor and other pharmacies have created doubt among some of the company’s champions on Wall Street.

Alex Arfaei, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets who had long held a “buy” rating on Valeant, downgraded the company on Thursday to “market perform.” He said Philidor appeared to be under Valeant’s control, whereas other drugmakers consider their affiliated specialty pharmacies fully independent.

“Valeant’s structure may not be illegal, but we find it aggressive and questionable,” Arfaei said in a research note. He added that concerns over Valeant’s handling of the business would linger unless resolved by an investigation.

Valeant, which has expanded rapidly through a quick series of acquisitions, has already been under fire for dramatically raising the prices of prescription medicines after it buys the original manufacturer. That is one of several company practices under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York and Massachusetts.

QUEBEC REGULATOR

On Thursday, the Autorité Des Marchés Financiers (AMF), which regulates companies based in Quebec including Valeant, said it does not have an active probe into the drugmaker or the short seller at this point.

The regulator is “watching very seriously the evolution of the situation,” said Sylvain Théberge a spokesman for the AMF in an email, adding that the AMF is in communication with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about the matter.

Théberge declined to comment on the allegations made against Valeant or provide details of the AMF’s communications with the SEC.

Valeant is largely run out of the United States, but it is headquartered in Laval, a suburb of Montreal in Quebec. The company is also incorporated in the western Canadian province of British Columbia.

A spokesman for the British Columbia Securities Commission declined to comment on whether the provincial securities regulator is probing either the company or Citron.

In the meantime, several analysts said on Thursday they took a more cautious view of Valeant following the Citron allegations.

“Regardless of the accuracy of allegations, we don’t see a quick end to unquantifiable headline risk,” Susquehanna analyst Andrew Finkelstein said in a note.

The brokerage firm suspended its ratings and estimates on the company, noting that a battle with short sellers means Valeant’s shares are not likely to trade on fundamentals in the near-term.

Valeant did receive support from hedge fund manager Ackman, who acquired more shares of the company during its stock meltdown on Wednesday.

Pearson also had some social media backing from Martin Shkreli, the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, a start-up drug firm, which sparked outrage by raising the price on a decades old drug by 5,000 percent.

Valeant “is not overreporting revenue. Give me a break,” Shrkeli posted on Twitter, noting that the company’s sales are in line with prescription drug data from independent research firm IMS Health. Shkreli said he has bought shares of Valeant.