TAKE A LOOK-Valeant cuts ties with beleaguered pharmacy

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc is to sever all ties with pharmacy business Philidor Rx Services in the wake of criticism over the relationship between the two closely associated companies.

Valeant said Philidor had informed it that it would shut down operations as soon as possible.

Following are the key stories on the company, whose shares have lost half their market value since an August peak:

