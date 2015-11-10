Drugmaker Valeant to feel sting of closing controversial pharmacy

(Reuters) - Cutting ties with a controversial specialty pharmacy will hurt the dermatology business of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc in the short term, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

As of last week, Philidor Rx Services has stopped handling insurance claims for drugs and it will cease operations by the end of January, Valeant Chief Executive Officer Mike Pearson said in a conference call with investors and analysts.

The call failed to allay concerns about the onetime stock-market darling. Valeant’s volatile shares dropped 5.5 percent to $80.68 in New York.

Philidor’s role was to process customer prescriptions and then claim payment from insurance companies, which placed the risk on Valeant, the chief executive said.

Pearson, who said he remains committed to Valeant, said he feels “very good” about the company’s controls, in response to a question about whether scrutiny of Valeant could turn up other concerns.

Company officials are “pretty upset, even pissed,” about some allegations, Pearson said. “We have a very ethical company.”

Pearson said short-term disruption would be significant in Valeant’s dermatology business, and to a lesser extent in neurology, affecting both average prices and sales volume for drugs in the fourth quarter as Philidor winds down.

Valeant will give details when it updates financial guidance in December, said Pearson, whose tone during the call ranged from apologetic to defiant. The company has previously said that Philidor accounted for about 7 percent of its total revenue and EBITDA in the third quarter.

Len Yaffe, portfolio manager of StockDoc Partners healthcare fund, said he expects that forecast to disappoint, and bets that the stock will continue to fall.

“The first reduction may not be the last,” he said. “I remain short the stock, and I believe that the issues go well beyond Philidor.”

The stock drop may be due to investors expecting a positive surprise from the call that did not happen, said Michael Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, which sold its Valeant shares last month.

The company will aim to put a new program in place within 90 days for selling its dermatology products. Valeant’s toenail fungus treatment Jublia is one of the dermatology products most dependent on Philidor.

Valeant’s priority for the near term will be paying down debt, Pearson said. The company’s long-term debt was more than $30 billion as of Sept. 30, nearly double its level a year earlier.

Valeant officials said the company has no significant debts maturing until 2018 and has significant cash flow, most of which will go next year to reducing debt. Valeant’s deleveraging focus is positive, said credit rating service Moody‘s, although it did not change its ratings for the company.

The CEO has come under pressure as the company’s stock plunged from $263.70 on Aug. 5 to about $80 on Tuesday on scrutiny over high price mark-ups for its drugs and accusations it used Philidor to inflate revenue.

Valeant has denied the allegations, but has not allayed investor concerns as new reports surface of questionable billing practices at Philidor.

“The past few weeks have been a painful learning experience for me personally,” said Pearson, who sounded tired and at times stumbled over prepared remarks about the company’s missteps.

“One of the consequences of rapid growth is you don’t always take the time to listen to what the broader world outside your company is saying.”