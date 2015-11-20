Valeant to host investor day on Dec. 16, discuss forecast, business

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Friday that it would host its investor day on Dec. 16 to discuss its financial guidance and business operations.

The Canadian drugmaker has tried to assuage investor concerns after influential short-seller Citron Research in late October alleged that the company had inflated its revenue by using specialty pharmacies.

Since then, Valeant has severed ties with specialty pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services, and said its dermatology business would be hurt in the short term.

Up to Thursday's close, Valeant's U.S.-listed stock had nearly halved since Citron's report on Oct. 20.