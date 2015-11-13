FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irmat Pharmacy says faces termination by UnitedHealth's OptumRx
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Irmat Pharmacy says faces termination by UnitedHealth's OptumRx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Specialty pharmacy Park Irmat Drug Corp is being removed from the network of OptumRx, the pharmacy benefit unit of UnitedHealth Group, at the end of this month, according to a lawsuit filed by Irmat.

In the suit, filed in New York Supreme Court, Irmat says it received notice that it will be cut off from reimbursement by OptumRx, which operates a mail-order pharmacy that competes with Irmat, particularly for medicines that treat dermatological ailments.

Irmat is seeking an injunction barring Optum from terminating or excluding Irmat from its network. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.