Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it may buy back up to $2 billion in senior notes, shares and other securities.

The company said the buyback program will begin on Nov. 21 and will replace its current securities repurchase program, which ends on the same day. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)