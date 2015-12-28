FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant to be led by group of senior execs as CEO on medical leave
December 28, 2015

Valeant to be led by group of senior execs as CEO on medical leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said a group of company executives will take over in an interim capacity, until CEO Michael Pearson returns from medical leave.

Pearson will be on a medical leave of absence, effective immediately, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Pearson was hospitalized with a “severe case of pneumonia” on Friday and is receiving treatment, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

Valeant’s board has created an “office of the Chief Executive Officer”, which will include general counsel Robert Chai-Onn, company group chairman Ari Kellen, and chief financial officer Robert Rosiello. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

