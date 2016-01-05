Valeant planning to appoint a new CEO - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is planning to appoint a new CEO as Chief Executive Michael Pearson remains hospitalized, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.

The new chief executive would replace the committee currently running the company, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones. (bit.ly/1VGwoDe)

The Canadian drugmaker last week said a group of company executives will immediately take over for its chief executive until he returns from medical leave.

Valeant could not be immediately reached for comment outside normal business hours. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)