FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Valeant plans to appoint new CEO as Pearson remains hospitalized - WSJ
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 5, 2016 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Valeant plans to appoint new CEO as Pearson remains hospitalized - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is planning to appoint a new CEO as Chief Executive Michael Pearson remains hospitalized, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new chief executive would replace the committee currently running the company, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1RgeGHW)

Valeant’s U.S.-listed shares were down about 6.6 percent at $94.24 in extended trading on Tuesday.

It remains unclear whether the new CEO appointment would be permanent, the Journal said.

Potential new chief executive candidates include Chief Financial Officer Robert Rosiello and Howard Schiller, a Valeant director who resigned as chief financial officer last year, the Journal reported.

The Canadian drugmaker last week said a group of company executives will immediately take over for its chief executive until he returns from medical leave.

The company had said that Pearson was being treated for severe pneumonia.

Valeant declined to comment on plans to appoint a new CEO. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.