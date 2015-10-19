FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeant seriously considering the sale of neuro assets
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Valeant seriously considering the sale of neuro assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said on Monday that it is considering the sale of its neurological pharmaceutical business and may also spin it off or take it private.

Valeant CEO J. Michael Pearson said that the company is continuing to look at acquisitions, such as for “durable” assets that would fit with its Bausch & Lomb eyecare business.

He said he would look at cash deals but that using the company’s stock is not an option as it seeks to lower its debt ratios. He said that buying back shares may be a better use of the company’s money at current prices. Valeant shares were trading at $174 on Monday before the market opened, down from its year high of $263.70 on Aug. 5. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.