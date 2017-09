(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to 2016)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc cut its revenue and profit forecasts for 2015.

The company, which is holding its investor day on Wednesday, said it still expected double-digit sales growth through higher volumes. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)