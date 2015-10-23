FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Class action lawsuit filed against Valeant
October 23, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Class action lawsuit filed against Valeant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph and headline to show that one lawsuit has been filed, not two; drops reference to Goldberg Law in paragraph 4)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - A shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after influential shortseller Citron Research alleged the Canadian drugmaker used specialty pharmacies to create “phantom sales”.

Valeant shares have lost more than a quarter of their value since Citron published its report on Wednesday.

Valeant moved to reassure investors on Thursday by saying it would respond to the allegations on an investor call on Monday.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Fown LLP announced the lawsuit and seeks class action status on behalf of buyers of the company’s stock between Feb 23 to Oct 20. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
