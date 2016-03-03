Valeant reiterates exec VP Deb Jorn resigned for personal reasons

March 3 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Thursday reiterated that executive vice president Deb Jorn had resigned for personal reasons, and had not been asked to leave.

The embattled drugmaker issued a statement on Thursday in response to investor enquiries, a day after it announced the resignation of Jorn, who was in charge of the company’s U.S. dermatology and gastrointestinal businesses.

Valeant’s investors face significant uncertainty, including on the outcome of an investigation by an ad hoc board committee into the company’s relationship with Philidor RX Services.

“Her (Jorn) departure is not the result of an action taken by the Ad Hoc Committee of the Board of Directors,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Laval, Quebec-based Valeant had said on Wednesday that Eric Abramson, vice-president of dermatology and immunology marketing, would serve as general manager of its U.S. dermatology business.

The company named Ari Kellen, executive vice-president and company group chairman, as head of the gastrointestinal business.

Earlier this week, Laval, Quebec-based Valeant disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the company’s relationship with Philidor. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)