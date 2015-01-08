FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant raises 2015 adjusted profit outlook more than expected
January 8, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Valeant raises 2015 adjusted profit outlook more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday that it expected in 2015 to reap revenue of $9.2 billion to $9.3 billion and cash earnings of $10.10 to $10.40 per share, exceeding last year’s results.

Analysts on average estimated $10.05 in cash earnings, or adjusted profit, and $9.03 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Valeant had previously targeted $10 in cash earnings per share and $9.1 billion in revenue. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

