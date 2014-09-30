CORRECTED-Valeant Pharmaceuticals' third-quarter sales to rise -filing

(Corrects source of filing to Allergan, not Valeant. Adds Valeant statement from last week)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s sales are expected to rise 15 percent in the third quarter but will face a tougher fourth-quarter comparison to year-ago results, Allergan Inc said in a filing on Monday.

Allergan, the maker of Botox anti-wrinkle injections, has criticized Valeant’s acquisition-based business model as it attempts to fend off the drugmaker’s $51 billion hostile bid.

Valeant’s third-quarter sales will reflect a weak year-ago period for contact lens maker Bausch & Lomb, which Valeant acquired for $8.7 billion in August 2013, according to the filing.

The Canadian company did not give a specific fourth-quarter forecast but said last week that it expects continued strong double-digit same store organic growth in the fourth quarter. Valeant announced that it will report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 20.