Valeant sets up panel to look into specialty pharmacy association
October 26, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

Valeant sets up panel to look into specialty pharmacy association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday it would set up an ad hoc committee to look into allegations about the company’s association with specialty pharmacy distributor Philidor.

The company’s link to the drug distributor and its option to buy Philidor came under scrutiny after a New York Times report said that drugmakers were using specialty drug distributors to overcome barriers to raising prices.

Valeant also added that a board review found the company was in compliance with the law on revenue recognition from drugs sold through Philidor. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

