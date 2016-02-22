FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant to restate earnings after internal review-CNBC, citing DJ
February 22, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 2 years ago

Valeant to restate earnings after internal review-CNBC, citing DJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is expected to restate its earnings after an internal review that likely concerns sales of its drugs to specialty pharmacy Philidor Rx Services, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

Valeant cut ties with Philidor in October after it was revealed Philidor used aggressive tactics to try to increase insurer reimbursement, mostly for dermatology drugs to help the Canadian drugmaker inflate revenue. (bit.ly/1mTDt79) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

