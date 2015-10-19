FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant Pharma revenue rises 36 pct
October 19, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Valeant Pharma revenue rises 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , which is under fire for massive price hikes of its two heart drugs, reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as sales of dermatology products rose in the United States.

Net income attributable to the Canadian drugmaker fell to $49.5 million, or 14 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $275.4 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.79 billion from $2.06 billion.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

