Valeant to release 4th-qtr results on March 15
#Market News
March 7, 2016 / 1:22 PM / a year ago

Valeant to release 4th-qtr results on March 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it would release preliminary fourth-quarter results on March 15, followed by a conference call on the same day.

The Canadian drugmaker, in an announcement last week that Chief Executive Michael Pearson would return from medical leave, said it would also delay releasing its results, which had been scheduled for Feb. 29.

“February 29th was my first day back to work following a two-month medical absence,” Pearson said in a statement on Monday. “Now that I have returned, I have been working diligently to review the business so that I can share our latest performance and outlook with shareholders.” (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

