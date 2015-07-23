Valeant Pharma revenue rises 34 pct

July 23 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its dermatology business in the United States.

Net loss attributable to the company was $53 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net profit of $125.8 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, was $2.56 per share.

Revenue rose to $2.73 billion from $2.04 billion.