Valeant Pharma revenue rises 34 pct
July 23, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Valeant Pharma revenue rises 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its dermatology business in the United States.

Net loss attributable to the company was $53 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net profit of $125.8 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, was $2.56 per share.

Revenue rose to $2.73 billion from $2.04 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

