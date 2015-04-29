Valeant Pharma posts profit, says CFO to step down

April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by higher demand in the United States.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller would step down.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $73.7 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $22.6 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 16 percent to $2.19 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)