Valeant move on heart drug rebates 'small step'-top U.S. House Democrat
May 16, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Valeant move on heart drug rebates 'small step'-top U.S. House Democrat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s decision to lower costs for two of its heart drugs is a small positive step but does not address high prices for its other products, the top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives’ oversight panel said on Monday.

“This is a small step in the right direction, but it comes nowhere close to fully addressing this critical problem,” Representative Elijah Cummings said in a statement, adding that “Valeant also made no mention of its massive price increases on other drugs.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

