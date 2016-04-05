FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Valeant completes accounting review; finds no new issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said a board committee completed a review of the company’s accounting practices and did not find any new items that would require restatements.

The drugmaker said on Tuesday it was on schedule to file its annual report on or before April 29.

Valeant said last month that a board committee probing the company’s ties to specialty drug distributor Philidor had found accounting problems dating back to December 2014. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

