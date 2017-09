March 31 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s directors and key officers have received a cease-trade order by the securities regulator in the Canadian province of Quebec, on the company’s request, Valeant said on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the Autorité Des Marches Financiers said the order takes effect Thursday and is in place for 15 days. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)