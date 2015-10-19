FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant CEO sees new drug pricing environment ahead
October 19, 2015

Valeant CEO sees new drug pricing environment ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc CEO J. Michael Pearson said on Monday that outside pressures are creating a new pricing environment for all pharmaceutical companies and that Valeant expects to keep increases to 10 percent or less next year.

During a conference call with investors in which he defended the company’s drug pricing strategy, Pearson said that Valeant has begun during the past two years to increase sales volumes as a percentage of growth compared with price increases.

Reporting by Caroline Humer

