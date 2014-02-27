FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant Pharmaceuticals swings to profit
February 27, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Valeant Pharmaceuticals swings to profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada’s largest listed drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss, mainly driven by its acquisition of contact lens maker Bausch+ Lomb Holdings Inc.

Valeant posted net income attributable to the company of $123.8 million, or 36 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $89.1 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, was $732 million, or $2.15 per share.

