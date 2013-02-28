FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Valeant reports fourth-quarter loss on acquisition costs
February 28, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Valeant reports fourth-quarter loss on acquisition costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say product sales, not revenue, rose 45 pct)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canadian drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, largely due to costs related to its $2.6 billion acquisition of Medicis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

The net loss was $89.1 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with a profit of $55.6 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Product sales rose 45 percent to $946.7 million.

Interest expenses rose to $160.2 million from $94.1 million. (Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore)

