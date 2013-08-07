Valeant posts profit, raises 2013 outlook

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada’s biggest publicly traded drugmaker, raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook and reported a second-quarter profit, boosted by sales in its skincare acquisitions.

The company’s net income was $10.9 million, or 3 cents per share, for the three months ended June compared with a loss of $21.6 million, or 7 cents, a year earlier.

Valeant raised its full-year forecast for adjusted profit, which it calls cash earnings, to $6.00-$6.20 per share from its prior estimate of $5.55-$5.85 per share.