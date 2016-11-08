FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Valeant posts 11 pct fall in revenue; cuts FY forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

Valeant posts 11 pct fall in revenue; cuts FY forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to faltering sales, and cut its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.

Valeant's U.S.-listed shares tumbled more than 10 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company said it expects 2016 total revenue of $9.55 billion-$9.65 billion, down from its previous forecast of $9.9 billion-$10.1 billion.

Valeant said it expected adjusted earnings of $5.30-$5.50 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $6.60-$7.00.

The company recorded a net loss attributable to Valeant of $1.22 billion, or $3.49 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $49.5 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took a goodwill impairment charge of $1.05 billion in the latest quarter.

Revenue fell to $2.48 billion from $2.79 billion.

Valeant, which has debt of more than $30 billion, said last week it was in talks with third parties to sell its Salix stomach-drug business and other assets. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.