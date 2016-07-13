FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sequoia Fund exits Valeant position after losses
July 13, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Sequoia Fund exits Valeant position after losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc, the investment firm that runs the Sequoia Fund and once the largest shareholder of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , said it exited its position in the embattled Canadian drugmaker by mid-June.

Valeant has been under intense scrutiny for its business and accounting practices, sending its shares plummeting 91 percent from the record high of $263.81 it touched last August.

"Valeant was our largest position to start the year and its 80 percent decline through June 30 badly penalized our results," Sequoia Fund said in a letter dated July 12. (bit.ly/29Hc6eV)

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb was sued earlier this year by shareholders, who claimed it recklessly took a huge stake in Valeant, causing more than $2 billion in losses. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
