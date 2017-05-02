By Allison Lampert
| LAVAL, Quebec
LAVAL, Quebec Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc, weighed down by debt from years of
acquisitions, is on pace to meet its target of repaying $5
billion in debt between August, 2016 and February, 2018, Chief
Executive Joe Papa told shareholders on Tuesday.
Repayment is expected to come from asset sale proceeds and
free cash flow, and the maker of Bausch + Lomb contact lenses
and Xifaxan irritable bowel syndrome treatment earlier announced
sales that will generate up-front proceeds of $2.35 billion.
Valeant's shares jumped as much as 8.9 percent in Toronto to
C$14.39, a nearly one-month high, following Papa's comments at
Valeant's annual meeting in Laval, Quebec, before paring some
gains.
"We feel very comfortable that we will achieve that $5
billion debt paydown through a combination of asset sales plus
the operational results," Papa told reporters after the meeting.
Canada-based Valeant's debt climbed to a total of more than
$30 billion under former CEO Mike Pearson, whom Papa replaced
one year ago.
Papa repeated that the company sees its core business around
gastrointestinal drugs, eye care and dermatology products, but
has not ruled out selling those assets.
Valeant's asset sales pace has been disappointing, and
recent debt refinancing is a sign that significant asset sales
soon are unlikely, Wells Fargo analyst David Maris wrote in a
note last month.
Papa told reporters that a process was underway for the sale
of certain non-core assets, but would not specify whether he
expected any transactions to conclude in 2017.
"We have flexibility on time," he said. "We don't need to
sell things at prices that are not acceptable to our
shareholders."
Papa said Valeant is still considering changing its name, a
proposal that was looked at last year given the controversies
surrounding the company. Valeant's stock has lost 96 percent of
its value in Toronto since hitting a record high in August 2015,
on concerns about excessively high prices of some drugs under
Pearson, investigations of some of its practices and towering
debt.
Papa declined to specify an alternative name or give a
specific time frame for when such a decision would be taken.
"It is something that we have under consideration," he said.
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)