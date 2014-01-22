FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Valeant Pharma says may buy back securities worth up to $1.5 bln
January 22, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Valeant Pharma says may buy back securities worth up to $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say the company may, not would, buy back up to $1.5 bln in securities)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada’s biggest publicly traded drugmaker, said it may buy back securities worth up to $1.5 billion.

The company said the buyback program, which commenced on Nov. 22, would include repurchase of convertible notes, senior notes and common shares.

The program replaces the company’s previous buyback program which expired on Nov. 14, the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

